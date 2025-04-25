Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 3 against Montreal Canadiens | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 25, 2025

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will look to keep the momentum going when they face off with the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series. After a narrow win in Game 1, which saw Alex Ovechkin log his first playoff overtime winner, the team picked up a decisive 3-1 win in Game 2.

Now, with the series headed to Montreal, Ovechkin and the Capitals will have a chance to push their series lead to 3-0, putting themselves in a position to close things out on the road in Game 4.

Of course, on the flip side, Montreal will be looking to defend home ice and force a Game 5 in Washington after coming up short in the first two games of the series

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier Connor McMichael - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson Andrew Mangiapane - Lars Eller - Ryan Leonard Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Taylor Raddysh

Defense

Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Goalies

Logan Thompson Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin

Penalty Kill

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, John Carlson Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Alexander Alexeyev, Matt Roy

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery praises netminder Logan Thompson following big Game 2 win against Montreal

In Game 2 of the Washington Capitals' first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, netminder Logan Thompson impressed, logging a 96.2% save percentage that saw him turn away 25 of 26 shots.

After posting a 94.3% save percentage in Game 1 as well, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery had nothing but good things to say about Thompson while speaking with members of the press after a hard-fought Game 2 victory.

The way he saw things, Thompson was the difference-maker that Washington needed to get the win:

“I thought he was the difference tonight in the third. He wins us that game in the third period."

What makes Thompson's play all the more impressive is the fact that there were doubts about whether he would be back to 100% in time for the postseason following an upper-body injury just a few weeks back.

Now, with a chance for the team to take a commanding lead in this series, the team will need him to be at his best tonight when the two sides face off in Montreal.

