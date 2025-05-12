Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 12, 2025

The Washington Capitals are back in action on Monday at 7:00 pm EDT. For the final time in this playoff series, they will be on the road. They're facing a 2-1 deficit, and if they lose, they will be in the nearly insurmountable 3-1 hole. Only 32 playoff teams have ever come back from that.
Fortunately, the Caps are pretty healthy. They lost defenseman Martin Fehervary to injury earlier this postseason, and he's still out. He won't play this postseason, but they're otherwise totally healthy.
With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of tonight's puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Alex Ovechkin - C Dylan Strome - RW Aliaksei Protas
- LW Connor McMichael - C Pierre-Luc Dubois - RW Tom Wilson
- LW Andrew Mangiapane - C Lars Eller - RW Taylor Raddysh
- LW Brandon Duhaime - C Nic Dowd - RW Anthony Beauvillier
Defensive Pairs:
- Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson
- Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy
- Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Goalkeepers:
- Logan Thompson
- Mitchell Gibson
Powerplay Units:
- Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson
- Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson, Matt Roy, John Carlson
- Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Rasmus Sandin, Trevor Van Riemsdyk
The Hurricanes shut out the Caps in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will host the Capitals tonight. The series has one more game in Carolina before it shifts back to Washington, D.C. after today's game.
Odds for tonight's Capitals game and a look at what's next
The Washington Capitals are heavy underdogs in Monday's on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- Carolina is -231 to win outright.
- Washington is +204 on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Carolina -1.5, which is +115.
- The Capitals are -135 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -101, and the under is -115.
The series cannot end tonight. No matter what happens, there will be another game. If the Hurricanes win, Game 5 could be the deciding one. If the Capitals win, there will be two games at a minimum.
Game 5 will take place on Thursday at 7:00 pm ET. If necessary, Game 6 will be on May 17 at a time TBD. If Game 7 is needed, then it will be TBD on May 19.
