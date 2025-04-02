Capitals lineup tonight: Washington's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | April 2, 2025

The Washington Capitals are back in action tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. It's a key divisional matchup. However, at 48-17-9, the Caps have clinched a playoff spot and lead the Hurricanes by 11 points in the standings. They're on the verge of locking down the division.

Ad

Washington is in pretty good health right now. It has just two injuries to note. Defenseman Matt Roy remains out for tonight's game. Fellow defenseman Martin Fehervary is day-to-day and is a game time decision tonight at 7 p.m. EDT.

With that in mind, here's the projected lineup for the matchup. Keep in mind that it is subject to change:

Forwards:

LW Alex Ovechkin - C Pierre-Luc Dubois - RW Tom Wilson LW Aliaksei Protas - C Dylan Strome - RW Ryan Leonard LW Connor McMichael - C Lars Eller - RW Andre Mangiapane LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Nic Dowd - RW Brandon Duhaime

Ad

Trending

Defensive Pairs:

Rasmus Sandin and John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun and Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary and Dylan McIlrath

Goalies:

Charlie Lindgren Logan Thompson

Powerplay Units:

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin, Jakob Chychrun

Penalty Kill Lines:

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson

Lars Eller, Aliaksei Protas, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath

Washington is on the road once more following a thrilling win over the Boston Bruins, as two third-period goals paved the way for a 4-3 victory.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Capitals game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Washington Capitals are underdogs tonight on the road against the divisional foe Carolina Hurricanes. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Carolina is -135 on the moneyline.

Washington is +109 to win outright.

The puck line is Hurricanes -1, which is +160.

The Caps are -150 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Ad

Today's contest puts an end to the brief two-game road trip Washington had been on. After that, it'll return home for a bout with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Washington Capitals are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

Then the Capitals visit the New York Islanders on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. before hosting the Hurricanes for a rematch on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama