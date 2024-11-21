Capitals lineup tonight: Washington's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | Nov 21, 2024

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will look to build on a three-game win streak when they face off with the Colorado Avalanche. While the Avalanche are sitting in fourth place in the Central Division after going .500 over their last ten games, the Capitals are sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 13-4-1.

While Alexander Ovechkin will miss tonight's game after being listed as week-to-week with a left leg injury, the team will look to keep the momentum rolling in his absence.

In addition to Ovechkin, the team will be without several other players, including Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie and Sonny Milano, who are all on the injured reserve list.

With that in mind, Washington's lines for tonight's game are projected to be as follows:

Trending

Forwards:

LW Connor McMichael - C Pierre-Luc Dubois - RW Tom Wilson LW Andrew Mangiapane - C Dylan Strome - RW Ilya Protas LW Hendrix LaPierre - C Lars Eller - RW Jakub Vrana LW Brandon Duhaime - C Nic Dowd - RW Taylor Raddysh

Defense:

Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy Martin Fehervary - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goalies:

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay:

Connor McMichael, Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson, John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun Hendrix LaPierre, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Jakub Vrana, Rasmus Sandin

Penalty Kill:

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson Lars Eller, Ilya Protas, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Matt Roy

Looking at the odds for tonight's Capitals vs Avalanche game as well as upcoming games for Washington

Heading into tonight's game between the Capitals and the Avalanche, Colorado is sitting as a slight betting favorite with -152 odds to win, while Washington is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

These odds are pretty similar to those seen on DraftKings, where the Avalanche are -148 favorites and the Capitals are +124 underdogs. This means it would take a $148 bet on the Avalanche to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on the Capitals would win $124.

Following tonight's game, Washington will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, who they're battling for the second spot in the Metropolitan Division.

From there, the team will begin a two-game road stretch. The Capitals face the Florida Panthers on Monday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

The team will end the month on a back-to-back, hosting the New York Islanders on Nov. 29 before hitting the road for a game against the New Jersey Devils the following night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback