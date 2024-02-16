Carolina Hurricanes vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 16, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in the lone NHL game on Friday night. The game can be seen on NHL Network and streamed on ESPN+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Arizona Coyotes preview

The Hurricanes are 30-17-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on the road on Tuesday. Before that, Carolina was on a two-game winning streak, with a 1-0 OT win over the New Jersey Devils and a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Hurricanes have been led by Sebastian Aho who has 57 points. Seth Jarvis has 41 points. Martin Necas has 35 points. Teuvo Tervainen has 34 points, while Michael Buntin has 32.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, are 23-25-4 and 13th in the Western Confernece. Arizona is on a seven-game losing streak and coming off a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Their last win was on Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 49 points. Matias Maccelli has 34 points. Nick Schmaltz has 31 points. Alexander Kerfoot has 30 points, while Lawson Crouse has 29.

Hurricanes vs Coyotes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Arizona is 33-41-8-5 all-time against Carolina.

The Carolina Hurricanes are averaging 3.31 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Coyotes are 15-11 with a +3 goal differential at home.

Carolina is allowing 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

Arizona is allowing 3.13 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

The Hurricanes are 13-11-1 on the road, with a +5 goal differential.

The Coyotes are averaging 2.9 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

Hurricanes vs Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Hurricanes are -205 favorites, with the Coyotes being +164 underdogs, while the over/under is set at six goals.

Carolina has been playing inconsistently this season, while Arizona has struggled mightily recently, with their offense going cold while their goaltending struggling.

The Carolina Hurricanes should get out to an early lead and keep the Coyotes' losing streak going. The Arizona Coyotes will likely struggle to keep out Carolina's offense.

Prediction: Carolina 5-2 Arizona

Hurricanes vs Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 +124

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -122

Tip 3: Brent Burns over 0.5 points -115

Tip 4: Nick Bjugstad over 1.5 shots on goal -115