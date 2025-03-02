Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 2, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they host the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center. Carolina (34-22-4) lost 3-1 at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, while Calgary (28-23-8) fell to the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Hurricanes vs. Flames: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canes have a 29-45-7-3 record against the Flames.

The Canes are 18-18-5-0 at home against the Flames.

Carolina beat Calgary 4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in October. Sunday is the second and final matchup of the season series.

Carolina averages 2.99 goals per game against Calgary.

The Flames average 3.23 goals per game against the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have struggled coming back from the 4 Nations break to the tune of a 1-3-0 record, being outscored 15-9 in that span.

The Hurricanes (72 points) are tied for the second spot in the Metropolitan Division with the New Jersey Devils (72 points), while the Columbus Blue Jackets are also only four points back (68 points).

Meanwhile, Calgary (64 points) has gone 1-2-0 to start their six-game road trip. They're fifth in the Pacific Division, just one point behind Vancouver (65 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

William Carrier (lower body) and Jesper Fast (neck) remain out of Carolina's lineup. Carrier underwent surgery and has no timetable, while Fast is on LTIR. On the other side, Calgary remains without Justin Kirkland (knee), and Anthony Mantha (knee) who are both on IR and out for the season.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

Hurricanes vs. Flames: Odds and Predictions

Carolina is heavily favored to take down the Calgary Flames at home on Sunday. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Carolina is -250 to win on the moneyline.

Calgary is +200 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Carolina -1-5, which is +100.

The over/under is 6 goals.

The over-goal is -108, while the under-goal is -112.

Prediction:

The Hurricanes need to get their act together to keep themselves among the top three in the Metropolitan Division, and they'll do so on Sunday. Calgary does not have the firepower to score enough goals against a stingy Canes defense.

Score Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - Flames 1

