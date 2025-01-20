Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 20, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as Carolina (27-16-3) defeated Vegas 3-2 on Friday. Chicago (15-28-3) also won against the Golden Knights 5-3 on Saturday.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Carolina is 47-35-7-4 all-time against Chicago

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.3 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 10-13 at home

Carolina is 9-11-2 on the road

Chicago is averaging 2.58 goals per game

The Hurricanes are allowing 2.76 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.41 goals per game

Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Carolina snapped its two-game losing streak on Friday. The Hurricanes are led by Martin Necas's 51 points, Sebastian Aho's 44 points and Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov's 33 points.

The Hurricanes will stat Pyotr Kochetkov who is 17-9-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .953 SV%.

Meanwhile, Chicago snapped its four-game losing streak with an upset home win over Vegas on Saturday. The Blackhawks will start Petr Mrazek who is 9-16-1 with a 3.24 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he is 7-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard who has 41 points, Teuvo Teravainen with 33 points, Tyler Bertuzzi with 26 points and Ryan Donato with 25 points.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a massive -310 favorite while Chicago is a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes played well against Vegas and will kick off a road trip. Kochetkov has been lights out against Chicago in his career, so he should be able to continue his success on Monday.

Carolina should also be able to score against Mrazek and get a big road win.

Prediction: Hurricanes 5, Blackhawks 2.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (-115)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-130)

Tip 4: Andrei Svechnikov 3+ shots on goal (-130)

