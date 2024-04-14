Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 14th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes play the bottom-placed Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Hurricanes have already qualified for the playoffs ahead of the game against a side that has the second-lowest point tally across all four divisions.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Info:

Date and Time: Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

The Hurricanes, who currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division, will be hoping to ease past the Blackhawks, who seem to be struggling.

With the game being played at their home venue, the Chicago Blackhawks would want to leave the fans something to look forward to in the next season, as this season has practically been a write-off for many.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

(51-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been in good form lately. The team is currently on a four-game winning streak and is hoping to improve further upon their impressive 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

Heading into the penultimate regular season game of their season, the Hurricanes will miss Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal.

The attacking partnership of Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel has contributed to a grand total of 164 goals. The duo will play an important part in the Hurricanes' chances of getting their hands on the Stanley Cup.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

(23-51-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago Blackhawks

In what has been a not-so-memorable season for the Blackhawks, the side from Chicago won't have many things to look back on. The team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, including their last 5-1 defeat against the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Blackhawks key players and injuries

Two key players are out of contention for the Blackhawks heading into their final few games of this season. Reese Johnson and Taylor Hall miss out on this game.

The silver lining for the Chicago Blackhawks' season has been teenage sensation Connor Bedard, who has had an amazing breakout season, contributing 22 goals and 38 assists in his breakout season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

On paper, it should be a straightforward victory for the Hurricanes. However, the Chicago Blackhawks will give their all in their final home game.