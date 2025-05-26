Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 26, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to extend their Eastern Confernece Finals series against the Florida Panthers. Game 4 is set to take place on Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
Florida is coming off a 6-2 win and is up 3-0 in the series.
Hurricanes vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-1 against Carolina this season, and is 3-0 in the playoffs
- Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game
- The Panthers went 27-12-2 at home
- The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game
- Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Hurricanes went 16-21-4 on the road
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game this season.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Preview
The Carolina Hurricanes are down 3-0 in their series, and none of the games have been all that close. In Game 3, Carolina was led by Logan Stankoven, who had a goal and an assist, while Seth Jarvis had the other goal.
The Hurricanes will likely go back to Frederik Andersen in the net after Pytor Kochetkov struggled in Game 3. Andersen went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 12-4-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%.
Florida, meanwhile, has a chance to go back to their third-straight Stanley Cup Finals. The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Carolina, he's 15-16-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 11-4 with a 2.12 GAA and a .911 SV%.
The Panthers, in Game 3, were led by Aleksander Barkov who had 2 goals and an assist, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and 2 assists, Nikko Mikkola had 2 goals, and Brad Marchand had the other goal.
Hurricanes vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction
Carolina is a +160 underdog while Florida is a -192 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Hurricanes have been dominated in this series and Florida should continue to do that and get a sweep here to advance to the Cup Finals.
Carolina has been struggling defensively and keeping the puck out of their net. Bobrovsky, meanwhile, has been solid for the Panthers as he will limit the Hurricanes' offense to lead Florida to a win in Game 4.
Prediction: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 1.
Hurricanes vs Panthers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-192)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-105)
Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk 3+ shots on goal (+105)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama