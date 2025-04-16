Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 16, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET.
Carolina (47-28-5) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Montreal (39-31-11) is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats
- Carolina is 85-104-20-7 all-time against Montreal
- The Hurricanes are averaging 3.23 goals per game
- Montreal is 22-12-6 at home
- Carolina is allowing 2.73 goals per game
- The Canadiens are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- The Hurricanes are 16-19-4 on the road
- Montreal is allowing 3.19 goals per game
Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview
Carolina has two games left in the season but are locked into their spot so they could rest some key players here. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 74 points, Seth Jarvis has 67 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 46 points, and Shayen Gostisbehere has 44 points.
The Hurricanes are expected to start Pytor Kochetkov, who's 27-15-3 with a 2.59 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-0 with a 0.00 GAA and a 1.000 SV%.
Montreal, meanwhile, needs one point to clinch a playoff spot here. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 87 points, Cole Caufield has 69 points, Lane Hutson has 65 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky has 50 points.
The Canadiens are set to start Sam Montembeault who's 30-24-7 with a 2.83 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Carolina, he's 1-6-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .909 SV%.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction
Carolina is a -125 favorite while Montreal is a +105 underdog and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Hurricanes don't have much to play for here, while Montreal can clinch a playoff spot by getting one point. The Canadiens are coming off a blown lead to Chicago, which could have clinched their spot.
Expect the Canadiens to come out strong here, as Carolina doesn't have much to play for, as Montreal will get the win at home.
Prediction: Canadiens 3, Carolina 2.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Montreal ML (+105)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)
Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-120)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama