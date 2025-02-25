Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes will be on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. Carolina (33-20-4) is coming off of a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday. Montreal (26-26-5), meanwhile, lost 5-2 win to Ottawa on the same day.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Carolina is 84-103-20-7 all-time against Montreal

The Hurricanes are 12-14-3 on the road

The Canadiens are 13-12-4 at home

Carolina allows 2.77 goals per game

Montreal averages 2.92 goals per game

The Hurricanes average 3.28 goals per game

The Habs allow 3.4 goals per game

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Carolina lost to Toronto in its first game after the 4 Nations Face-off break and now continues its road trip against Montreal. The Hurricanes, offensively, are led by Sebastian Aho with 56 points. Seth Jarvis has 45 points, while Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere have 42 and 31 points, respectively.

The Hurricanes will start Pyotr Kochetkov, who is 20-11-3 this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-0 with a 0.00 GAA and a 1.000 SV%.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a big win over Ottawa and is battling for a playoff spot. The Habs are set to start Sam Montembeault, who is 19-21-3 on the season with a 2.97 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 0-5-1 with a 3.46 GAA and a .905 SV%.

The Habs are led by Nick Suzuki with 54 points. Cole Caufield has 50 points, while Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky have 42 and 31 points, respectively.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a -205 favorite, while Montreal is a +170 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes were blown out by Toronto as they struggled out after the break, which was the case for many teams and players.

However, Carolina should play much better here, especially defensively as Montreal doesn't have as good of an offense as Toronto. That could be pivotal as Montreal has struggled to score this season.

Bet on the Hurricanes to get out to an early lead and score plenty on Montembeault.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 1.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (+120)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Sebastian Aho 3+ shots on goal (-115)

