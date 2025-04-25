Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 25, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of their first-round matchup, with puck-drop set for 8 p.m. ET.
Carolina won the first two games and can take a stranglehold of the series, as the series shifts to New Jersey.
Hurricanes vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats
- Carolina went 2-2 against the Devils this season, but is 0-2 in the playoffs
- The Hurricanes averaged 3.24 goals per game
- The Devils averaged 2.92 goals per game
- Carolina went 16-21-4 on the road
- New Jersey allowed 2.68 goals per game
- Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game
- The Devils went 19-17-2 at home
Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils: Preview
Carolina is coming off a 3-1 win over New Jersey in Game 2 after a 4-1 win in Game 1. The Hurricanes were led by Jordan Martinook, who had a goal and an assist, while Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere had the other goals.
The Hurricanes will start Frederik Anderse,n who went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 7-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .934 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .960 SV%.
New Jersey, meanwhile, is down 0-2, and Game 3 is likely a must-win for the Devils. The Devils will start who went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Hurricanes, he's 9-5-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .930 SV%.
The Devils have scored just one goal in both games as New Jersey has struggled in the playoffs. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier have the only goals for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils: Odds & Prediction
Carolina is a -170 favorite while New Jersey is a +142 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Hurricanes have dominated New Jersey this series, and the Devils have some key injuries, which is a concern.
New Jersey will continue to struggle to score, and although Markstrom has played great, he can't do it all on his own, as the Devils' lack of offense will once again continue, as Carolina will take a 3-0 series lead.
Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1.
Devils vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina ML (-175)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-120)
Tip 3: Timo Meier 3+ shots on goal (-130)
