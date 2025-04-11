Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

The New York Rangers will be back in action today at 3 p.m. EDT when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes just clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan division and are 46-27-5. The Rangers are 37-35-7 and are six points back of the final wild card. The Rangers are also five points up on the eliminated teams in the East.

Ad

Hurricanes vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Rangers need a win to avoid a sweep against the Hurricanes this year.

New York is 99-72-7 against the Hurricanes all-time.

The Rangers are 41-44-3 when visiting Carolina.

The Rangers have won three of the last four season series.

Excluding 2024-25, the Rangers have lost one season series since 2005-06.

The Rangers lead the all-time score 569-480.

The Rangers average 3.0 goals on the road against the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes average 3.0 goals per game when hosting New York.

Ad

Trending

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals, but the one point was enough to clinch the second seed. The New York Rangers took a big step toward staying relevant with a 9-2 dismantling of the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Rangers have a couple of injuries to keep track of for today's contest. Right wing Arthur Kaliyev is out, and center Adam Edstrom remains on Injured Reserve. Neither will play.

Ad

The Carolina Hurricanes are favored (Imagn)

Conversely, the Hurricanes have four injured players. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is day-to-day. Left wing William Carrier and center Jesper Kotkaniemi are both out. Jesper Fast is still on long-term Injured Reserve.

Ad

Canes vs Rangers Betting Tips

The Rangers are 6-19-3 as the underdog this year.

The Canes are 43-29-5 when favored in 2024-25.

The Rangers are 32-47 against the spread and 19-20 ATS on the road.

Carolina is 36-42 against the spread and 23-16 ATS at home.

Canes vs Rangers Odds and Prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes are favored to win at -217 on the moneyline.

The New York Rangers are +173 to win outright.

The puck line is Carolina -1, which is +150.

The Rangers are -138 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +162, and the under is -238.

Prediction: The Hurricanes get a big win at home, thus denting the Rangers' playoff chances. They combine for the over, but the Rangers do cover. Hurricanes 5, Rangers 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama