Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 28, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. EST.
Carolina (30-16-4) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Islanders. New York (24-21-4) is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Hurricanes vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Carolina is 63-82-7-9 all-time against New York
- The Hurricanes are averaging 3.34 goals per game
- The Rangers are 12-10-2 at home
- Carolina is allowing 2.76 goals per game
- New York is allowing 3.02 goals per game
- The Hurricanes are 11-11-3 on the road
- The Rangers are averaging 3.02 goals per game
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Preview
Carolina is coming off an OT loss to the Islanders which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 50 points, Seth Jarvis has 38 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 34 points and Shayne Gostisbehre has 28 points.
The Hurricanes are expected to stat Pytor Kochetkov who's 18-9-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 SV%. Kochetkov is 3-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .929 SV% in his career against New York.
The Rangers, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to Colorado which snapped its two-game winning streak. New York is expected to start Igor Shesterkin who's 17-16-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .911 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 5-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a .911 SV%.
New York, meanwhile, is led by Artemi Panarin who has 52 points, Adam Fox has 40 points, Vincent Trochek has 32 points and Alexis Lafreniere has 30 points.
Hurricanes vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction
Carolina is a -142 favorite, while New York is a +120 underdog, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Hurricanes made a massive trade to acquire Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to bolster their offense. Carolina's offense is now one of the best in the NHL as the Hurricanes will be able to score here.
Kochetkov, meanwhile, has played well and will be able to limit the Rangers offense as the Hurricanes will get a road win.
Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2.
Hurricanes vs Rangers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina ML (-142)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal (-135)
