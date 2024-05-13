Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 13th, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers in Game 5 for an exciting round-two fixture at Madison Square Garden, New York. The Rangers got off to a good start to the series, winning the first three games before losing Game 4 at the Canes' home venue.

The Rangers defeat was the first knockout fixture defeat for the Rangers this season, with the side winning the first round 4-0 against the Washington Capitals.

The Canes, on the other hand, came close to the brink of elimination but evaded that with a 4-3 victory in Game 4.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers game info

Date and Time: May 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

May 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York.

Madison Square Garden, New York. Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

Coming extremely close to an exit, the Canes showed their resilience in Game 4 to keep the series alive. The Canes who defeated the Islanders in round one, have definitely found the Rangers rather difficult to defend against, conceding 14 goals in the first four games of round two.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Canes will head into game five without two key players, defenseman Brett Pesce and winger Jesper Fast, due to injuries.

Sebastian Aho has been the key player in the Canes' knockout stage journey, as the forward has provided 10 points in the playoffs so far.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

The New York Rangers will be disappointed in themselves for not ending the series in Game 4. The Rangers have had their defensive woes so far, which got exposed last game. The side has conceded 12 goals in round two so far, which they will try to improve upon heading into Game 5.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Filpil Chytil, Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler are sidelined for the Rangers. The attacking pairing of Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck are the star players for the Rangers, with the duo contributing 25 points between them in the playoffs.