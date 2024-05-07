Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 7th, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers in game two of round two at the Madison Square Garden. The Rangers lead the series 1-0 after a seven-goal thriller against the Canes in game one which saw them take home a 4-3 victory.

Goals from Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, and Vincent Trochek helped the Rangers take a lead in the series as they hope to get similar performances in game two and extend their current lead.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 7th

Tuesday, May 7th Time: 7:00 p.m.ET

7:00 p.m.ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG.

ESPN+, MSG. Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Hurricanes at The Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes will be gutted to start round two with a defeat but will be proud of the performance they've put forward in game one. Despite losing the game, the side managed to score three goals and kept the game even for the majority of the contest. Hurricanes will be hoping for more of the same from the players as they look to get back on level terms in game two.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

Defenseman Brett Pesce and winger Jesper Fast are sidelined from game two due to injuries.

Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, and Martin Necas managed to find the net for the Canes in game one, despite it not resulting in a victory. The Canes fans will be banking on more attacking output from the trio to increase their chances of going through to the next round.

New York Rangers game preview

Hurricanes v The Rangers - Game One

The Rangers will be weary of the threat the Canes possess in attacking areas, having conceded three goals in game one, the Rangers will want to strengthen their defensive side heading into game two.

The Rangers flew past the Washington Capitals in round one defeating them four-nil, the Rangers fans will be hoping for a similar scoreline against the Canes.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

The Rangers will be without Filip Chytil, Ben Harpur, and Blake Wheeler for game two as they see the trio out sidelined due to their injury concerns.

Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trochek have been the star players for the Rangers in the knockout stages so far with the pair contributing to 18 points between them.

