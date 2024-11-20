Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 20, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Carolina (13-4-0) is coming off a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Sunday. Philadelphia (8-9-2) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Hurricanes vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Carolina is 58-74-14-15 all-time against Philadelphia

The Hurricanes are 6-3 on the road with a +7 goal differential

Philadelphia is averaging 2.78 goals per game

Carolina is averaging 4 goals per game

The Flyers are allowing 3.47 goals per game

The Hurricanes are allowing 2.41 goals per game

Philadelphia is 4-5 at home with a -5 goal differential

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Carolina is on a two-game winning streak and has been one of the best teams in the NHL. Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with 30 points, followed by Andrei Svechnikov (16) and Sebastian Aho (15).

The Hurricanes are likely to start Pyotr Kochetkov, who has a 9-2 record, a 2.42 GAA, and a .904 save percentage. He's 3-1 in his career versus Philadelphia, with a 2.02 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Flyers will likely start Samuel Ersson who's 5-2-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 0-0-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .873 SV%.

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia with 23 points, followed by Matvei Michkov (15), Travis Sanheim (12), and Owen Tippett (10).

Hurricanes vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a massive -238 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +195 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes should be able to cruise to a big win here. Philadelphia, meanwhile, will likely struggle defensively and in goal as Carolina has one of the league's best offenses this season.

Philadelphia will also struggle to score, as Kochetkov has been stellar since becoming the starting goalie.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Flyers 2.

Hurricanes vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (+110)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Owen Tippett 3+ shots on goal (-150)

