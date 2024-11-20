Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 20, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers this Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The game is scheduled to take place at 07:30 PM EST.

The Canes (13-4-0) come into this game after two outstanding performances in which they won both, whilst the Flyers (8-9-2) suffered a surprise defeat against the Colorado Avalanche, who were on a three-game winning streak.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers game info

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Time: 07:30 p.m. ET

07:30 p.m. ET Venue : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia TV Broadcast : TNT, MAX, NBCSP

: TNT, MAX, NBCSP Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Canes sit second in the Metropolitan Division, thanks to their form over the last 13 games, out of which they won 11. The Canes will look to the latest defeat the Flyers faced and aim to capitalize on those weaknesses in their upcoming game.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Seth Jarvis, Frederik Andersen and Jesper Fast are sidelined with their ongoing injuries.

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn

The Flyers will be disappointed with their 3-2 defeat against the Avalanche, their first defeat in four games. The Flyers are set to play three consecutive home games as they look to utilize that to their benefit and have their home fans help them bounce back.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, Emil Andrae and Samuel Ersson are all sidelined for the Flyers with injuries.

Hurricanes and Flyers key players

Martin Necas has been on fire this season, scoring 30 points in 17 games, including 11 goals and 19 assists.

On the other hand, Flyers' Travis Konecny has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists. Defenseman Travis Sanheim has done a fantastic job on the blueline as well, contributing 12 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback