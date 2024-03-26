Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-7, third in the Eastern Conference) face the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-30-10, 13th) at the PPG Arena on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN-PIT, and BSSO.

Pittsburgh's last game was a 5-4 road OT loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, March 24, while Carolina won 2-1 at home in its last outing on the same day against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes average 3.40 goals per game, conceding 2.64 per game and capitalizing on 26.5% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals and 49 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 27 goals and 30 assists. Jake Guentzel has added 24 goals and 40 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 19-12-4 record, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have a 2.90 GFA with a 3.01 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.5% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 34 goals and 39 assists, while Bryan Rust has contributed with 22 goals and 20 assists. Kris Letang contributed 33 assists, while Erik Karlsson got 38 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-24-5 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 161 times.

The Penguins are 77-62-11-11 against Carolina.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 55.0% win rate, while the Carolina have a 52.5%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins have 80.8%, while Carolina are at 85.3%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

This season, Carolina has won 42 of 65 games as the betting favorite, as well as 20 of 26 games at odds less than -188, giving them a 65.3% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Penguins have been rated as the underdogs 29 times this season and managed 11 upsets. Pittsburgh has lost all four games when odds are +157 or higher, giving them a 38.9% chance of winning here.

Prediction: Hurricanes 5 - 3 Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Seth Jarvis to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: No

