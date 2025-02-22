Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 22, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina (33-19-4) beat Utah 7-3 before the break while Toronto (33-20-2) lost to Vancouver 2-1 on Feb. 8.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Carolina is 72-45-11-6 all-time against Toronto

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.28 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.07 goals per game

Carolina is allowing 2.71 goals per game

Toronto is allowing 2.83 goals per game

The Hurricanes are 12-13-3 on the road

The Maple Leafs are 19-11 at home

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Carolina is one of the best teams in the NHL and made a blockbuster deal to acquire Mikko Rantanen. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho's 55 points, Seth Jarvis' 45 points, Andrei Svechnikov's 40 points and Shayne Gostisbehre's 29 points.

The Hurricanes will likely start Pytor Kochetkov who is 20-10-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 4-1 with a 3.39 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Meanwhile, Toronto is second in the Atlantic and is looking to win the division. The Maple Leafs will likely start Joseph Woll who is 19-11 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he is 0-2 with a 3.58 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Toronto is led by Mitch Marner who has 71 points, William Nylander with 55 points and Auston Matthews and John Tavares with 45 points each.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a -122 favorite while Toronto is a +102 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Carolina and Toronto are two of the best teams in the NHL but this is a good spot for the Hurricanes to get a road win. The Hurricanes play well defensively and should be able to match the Maple Leafs' offense.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina ML (-122)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-118)

