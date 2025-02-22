Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 22, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes (33-19-4) went into the 4 Nations break on the back of an impressive 7-3 win over the Utah Hockey Club at home and would be full of confidence. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (33-20-2) sit second in the Atlantic Division and aim to turn around their most recent defeat against the Vancouver Canucks.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, NHLN, SN1, FDSNSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

Sitting second in the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes are 10 points behind the league leaders, the Washington Capitals. Carolina would be disappointed with the timing of the break as it looked to be on the rise with its form having turned around a string of defeats.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Tyson Jost, William Carrier and Jesper Fast are all sidelined for the Hurricanes due to their ongoing injuries. The return dates for all three players are yet to be determined.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have two defeats in their previous five games as they were sitting comfortably at the top of the Atlantic Division but the Florida Panthers have dethroned them from that position over the last few days. The team now looks to a return to home ice as it aims to bounce back from the Canucks defeat away from home.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Conor Timmins, Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar are all sidelined for the Maple Leafs.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs key players

Mikko Rantanen is the highest points contributor for the Hurricanes, as the winger has scored 26 goals and provided 40 assists since the start of the season.

Mitch Marner remains the leading points scorer for the Maple Leafs, scoring 16 goals and providing 55 assists this season. William Nylander continues to chase him down as he has scored 55 points since the start of the campaign.

