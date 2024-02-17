Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) face the Carolina Hurricanes (31-17-5) at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS and BSSO.

Vegas suffered a 5-3 defeat to the Wild in their last game, while the Hurricanes are riding high after a convincing 5-1 victory over the Coyotes.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.34 goals per game and capitalize on 27.7% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 19 goals and 38 assists, while Martin Necas has contributed 16 goals and 21 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 14-9-3 record, a 2.46 GAA and an SV% of .905.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, have scored 168 goals this season, averaging 3.2 per game and conceding 145, at a rate of 2.7 per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 27 goals and 16 assists. He's followed by Mark Stone with 16 goals and 36 assists, while Ivan Barbashev has 13 goals and 18 assists. Adin Hill has a 14-3-2 record in goal, a 2.00 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 11 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes have an overall record of 6-5 (54.5%) against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.4% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.5%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast a 80.5% success rate, while the Hurricanes are 84.7%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

Through 33 games as the odds-on favorite this season, Vegas has emerged victorious 19 times. Golden Knights have won 19 of those 33 games with odds shorter than -111, indicating a 52.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have managed two wins in six games as the underdogs. When facing of -110 or longer, Carolina has won two of six games, suggesting a 52.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4-2 Golden Knights

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

