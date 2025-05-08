  • home icon
  Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Game 2 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 8, 2025

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Game 2 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 8, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 08, 2025 14:52 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Game 2 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 8, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Thursday, May 8, in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina won Game 1 by a score of 2-1 in OT.

Hurricanes vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Carolina went 2-1-1 against Washington this season, and is now 1-0 in the playoffs
  • The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game
  • Washington went 26-9-6 at home
  • Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game
  • The Capitals averaged 3.49 goals per game
  • The Hurricanes 16-21-4 on the road
  • Washington allowed 2.79 goals per game

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Preview

Carolina is coming off a 2-1 OT win over Washington on the road to take Game 1. The Hurricanes were led by Logan Stankoven, who scored the tying goal, and Jaccob Slavin scored the OT winner.

The Hurricanes will start Frederik Andersen, who started Game 1 after returning from an injury. went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 10-4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-1 with a 1.45 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Washington, meanwhile, lost Game 1 and control of home ice in the series. The Capitals will start Logan Thompson, who went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 0-2 with an 8.34 GAA and a .780 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .926 SV%.

In Game 1, the Capitals' lone goal came from Aliaksei Protas while John Carlson and Brandon Duhaime had the assists.

Hurricanes vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a -175 favorite while Washington is a +145 underdog, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes dominated Game 1 but had trouble scoring until the end. Carolina appeared to be the much better team offensively and defensively as Washington had a hard time getting their offense going.

Look for the Hurricanes to continue their success and be able to score more here as Carolina will take a 2-0 series lead.

Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1.

Hurricanes vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina ML (-175)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

