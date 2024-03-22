Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 22nd 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight at Capital One Arena, Washington. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSSO and NHL Network.

The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM, 99.9 The Fan and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes (44-20-6) won their last game 3-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. They are scoring 3.39 goals and conceding 2.61 per game. Their power play success rate is 26.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.0%.

Sebastian Aho has scored 27 goals and provided 49 assists in 67 games, resulting in 76 points. Seth Jarvis has scored 56 points through 26 goals and 30 assists in 70 games.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 19-12-3 record with a save percentage of .913 and goals against average of 2.36 per game.

Jesper Fast (undisclosed), Jack Drury (lower body) and Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Washington Capitals game preview

The Washington Capitals (33-26-9) fell 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game. They score 2.66 goals and concede 3.10 per game. Their power play success percentage is 20.2%, while their penalty-killing rate is 79.4%.

Alex Ovechkin has been quite productive for the Hurricanes, scoring 23 goals and providing 31 assists, resulting in 54 points. Meanwhile, Dylan Strome has accumulated 54 points, scoring 23 goals and providing 31 assists.

Charlie Lindgren boasts an 18-12-5 record with a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.72 goals per game.

Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Aliaksei Protas (lower body) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Carolina Hurricanes lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel

Sebastian Aho

Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin

Brent Burns

Brady Skjei

Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Washington Capitals lines

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael

Michael Sgarbossa

Ivan Miroshnichenko

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary

John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The Hurricanes have won five consecutive games, while the Capitals have won three of them. Carolina has a higher powerplay success and penalty-kill rate than Washington. The Capitals are 1-2 in their previous three home games.

The Hurricanes are the favorites with odds of -198, while the Capitals are the underdogs with odds of +164. According to moneyline odds, there's a 66.4% probability that Hurricanes will win.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win (-198)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Sebastian Aho to score: Yes