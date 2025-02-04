Carson Soucy landing spots: 3 ideal trade destinations for Canucks defenseman made available for move

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy is on the trade block. Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday that after just a season and a half into his Canucks tenure, the team is shopping the veteran blueliner.

The 30-year-old is in the second season of a three-year, $9,750,000 contract signed with the Canucks in 2023. That has him at a relatively affordable $3,250,000 average annual value through the 2025-26 campaign.

Soucy has recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) while having a -15 rating in 51 games this season. He registered six points (two goals, four assists) and was a +10 in 40 games in the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound defenseman is not known for his offense but rather for his defensive abilities and physical style of play. While he's had some struggles this year, a fresh start could be what Soucy needs to reinvigorate himself.

Several teams should be interested in acquiring his services, as the trade cost should be minimal. Let's look at the three best landing spots for Carson Soucy should he get traded before the March 7 deadline.

3 landing spots for Carson Soucy

#1. Colorado Avalanche

Carson Soucy could be a great fit with the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs are once again a Stanley Cup contender and will be looking to add depth to their roster leading up to the trade deadline.

Colorado's biggest need is to improve its defensive core. The Avalanche's top pair of Cale Makar and Devon Toews is the best in the league, but they lack depth below them. Though Josh Manson and Samuel Girard are solid middle-pair defensemen, adding Soucy could be quite beneficial in balancing their minutes. His physicality should also be attractive for when games get higher in the postseason.

With $3.99 million in cap space, there would be no issues acquiring Soucy and his full salary.

#2. Florida Panthers

Another potential fit could be the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are once again poised for a third consecutive run at Lord Stanley.

Like Colorado, Florida's biggest need is on defense. The top pairing of Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling is one of the best in the league. However, the departures of Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have created a thin bottom four.

Soucy could be a strong veteran addition to the middle of the d-core and provide the Panthers with some physical play on the back end.

The Panthers have $2.02 million in cap space, so they'd have to send some money the other way or have Vancouver retain some of Soucy's salary. Either way, a $1.23 million difference will be no problem to solve.

#3. New York Rangers

Fans know the Canucks and New York Rangers aren't shy to connect on a trade following the J.T. Miller blockbuster over the weekend.

Despite a disastrous December, New York has played themselves back into playoff contention, and it'll be hard to count them out with all of the star power they possess.

It's fair to expect general manager Chris Drury to be aggressive at the trade deadline, looking for help up front and on defense. Soucy could fit nicely in a bottom-pairing role with the ability to shuffle up and down the lineup, given any circumstances.

The Rangers have $9.49 million in cap space, which is more than enough to take on Carson Soucy's $3.25 million.

