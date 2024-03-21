Chicago Blackhawks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 21st 2024

The 23-43-3 Anaheim Ducks take on the 19-45-5 Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, BSSC, SN, and SN360.

Anaheim's last game was a 4-0 home loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, March 19. Chicago, meanwhile, faced a 6-2 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings on the same day.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

The Blackhawks score an average of 2.19 goals per game and concede 3.58. Their power-play success rate is 16.1%. Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 33 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 13 assists. Nick Foligno has supplied 16 goals and 18 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 15-26-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Ducks average 2.46 goals per game but concede 3.64. Their power-play success rate is 18.1%. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 29 goals and 21 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists, while Troy Terry has 19 goals and 29 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-24-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.40 GAA and achieving a save percentage of .891.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 113 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Ducks are 55-51-5-2 against the Blackhawks.

The Ducks have a 47.4% win rate in faceoffs, while the Blackhawks are 46.8%.

The Ducks boast a 73.2% success rate on penalty kills, while the Blackhawks are 77.3%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Anaheim has won three of eight games as the betting favorite and when played with odds lower than -122, the Ducks won three of five games, giving them a 55.0% chance of winning this contest.

Conversely, the Blackhawks have been listed as the underdogs in 65 games this season and have upset their opponents 16 times. Chicago holds a record of 15-49 when odds list the team at +102 or longer, giving them a 49.5% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Blackhawks 4 - 1 Ducks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blackhawks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nick Foligno to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

