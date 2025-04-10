Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to face off with the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Chicago (22-46-10) suffered a 5-0 shutout loss to Pittsburgh while Boston (32-38-9) won 7-2 over New Jersey.
Blackhawks vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats
- Chicago is 245-271-79-4 all-time against Boston
- The Blackhawks are averaging 2.66 goals per game
- Boston is 20-13-6 at home
- Chicago is allowing 3.58 goals per game
- The Bruins are averaging 2.68 goals per game
- The Blackhawks are 7-26-5 on the road
- Boston is allowing 3.19 goals per game
Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins: Preview
Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NHL but it has taken some small steps towards being competitive again. The team is led by Connor Bedard's 60 points, Ryan Donato's 59 points, Teuvo Teravainen's 57 points and Tyler Bertuzzi's 42 points.
The Blackhawks are expected to start Spencer Knight who is 4-8-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .890 SV% since being acquired by Chicago. In his career against Boston, he is 1-1-1 with a 3.57 GAA and a .888 SV%.
Meanwhile, Boston is eliminated from playoff contention after a disappointing season. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 100 points, Morgan Geekie with 53 points and Pavel Zacha with 45 points.
They are set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 22-28-6 with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 4-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .932 SV%.
Blackhawks vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction
Chicago is a +164 underdog while Boston is a -198 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Blackhawks and Bruins have struggled as of late. Boston was on a 10-game losing streak recently, but with just a few games left in the season, will have the home crowd behind the team.
The Bruins should be able to limit Chicago's offense and they will get a big win.
Prediction: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 2.
Blackhawks vs Bruins: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Boston ML (-198)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)
