Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 9, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Chicago is 0-1 and lost 3-2 to Florida on Tuesday, while Boston is 1-0 after defeating Washington 3-1 on the road on Wednesday.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago went 1-1 last season against Boston

The Blackhawks are averaging 2 goals per game

Boston is 0-0 at home this season

Chicago is allowing 3 goals per game

The Bruins are allowing 1 goal per game

The Blackhawks are 0-1 on the road this season

Chicago is averaging 3 goals per game

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins: Preview

Chicago lost its season opener in the first game to the Florida Panthers. The Blackhawks played better than expected as the young forwards like Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard appear to have taken the next step. Nazar recorded a goal and an assist, while Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist.

The Blackhawks will start Spencer Knight, who was solid in his first game of the year. Knight stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced for a .919 SV% and a 3.05 GAA. Knight is 1-1-1 with a 3.57 GAA and a .888 SV% in his career against Boston.

Boston, meanwhile, opened its season with an upset win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The Bruins were led by David Pastrnak, who had a goal and 2 assists, Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist.

The Bruins will start Joonas Korpisalo, who went 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV% last season. Korpisalo went 3-4-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV% in his career against Chicago.

Blackhawks vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +140 underdog while Boston is a -166 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins played well on Wednesday, which was a bit of a surprise, as Boston was expected to be near the bottom of the standings. However, Swayman was stellar, but Boston will be starting Korpisalo, who has struggled last season.

The Bruins should continue their success in their home opener, as Boston should continue to play well and edge out a close win here.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-166)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: David Pastrnak 4+ shots on goal (-135)

Tip 4: Ryan Donato 2+ shots on goal (-150)

