Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to go on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are 15-37-3 which is the worst record in the NHL, but Chicago is coming off a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The win over Ottawa snapped their eight-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard with 36 points. Philipp Kurashev is second with 31 points, followed by Jason Dickinson, who has 27 points, Nick Foligno with 23 points, and Seth Jones' 16 points.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 32-17-5 and in second place in the Metro division. Carolina is coming off a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday to extend their win streak to two.

The Hurricanes have been led by Sebastian Aho who has 57 points. Seth Jarvis follows him with 44, with Martin Necas on third with 38 points. They are followed by Teuvo Tervainen with 35 points, and Michael Buntin with 33.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 39-42-7-3 all-time against Carolina.

The Blackhawks are averaging just 2.07 goals per game which ranks 32nd.

Carolina is allowing 2.81 goals per game which ranks 10th.

Chicago is allowing 3.49 goals per game which ranks 27th.

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.33 goals per game which ranks 12th.

The Blackhawks are 4-23-1 with a -63 goal differential on the road.

Carolina is 17-6-4 with a +17 goal differential.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +340 underdogs while the Carolina Hurricanes are -440 favorites. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Chicago has been terrible on the road this season and it should continue here as Carolina has been great at home and is one of the better teams in the NHL.

Even though the Blackhawks have gotten Connor Bedard back, their offense will still struggle here as the Hurricanes play well defensively and in the net.

Prediction: Hurricanes 5, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 -166.

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals -122.

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis over 2.5 shots on goal -105.

Tip 4: Chicago over 1.5 team goals -145.

