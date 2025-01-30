Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 30, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Tuesday as Chicago (16-29-5) won 4-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning while Carolina (31-16-4) defeated the New York Rangers 4-0.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 39-44-7-4 all-time against Carolina

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.62 goals per game

The Hurricanes are 19-5-1 at home

Chicago is allowing 3.4 goals per game

Carolina is averaging 3.36 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 6-15-3 on the road

The Hurricanes are allowing 2.7 goals per game

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Chicago snapped its three-game losing streak on Tuesday. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard's 44 points, Teuvo Teravainen's 34 points, Ryan Donato's 29 points, Tyler Bertuzzi's 28 points and Seth Jones' 23 points.

Chicago is expected to start Arvid Soderblom who is 7-11-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 SV%. Soderblom has never played against Carolina in his career.

Meanwhile, Carolina, saw it's four-game winning streak snapped by the Rangers. The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov who is 18-9-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .953 SV%.

Carolina is led by Sebastian Aho who has 51 points, Seth Jarvis with 39 points and Andrei Svechnikov with 37 points. The Hurricanes made a blockbuster deal for Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall on Friday.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +360 underdog while Carolina is a -470 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks upset Tampa Bay but will play Carolina who is one of the Stanley Cup favorites. Kochetkov has been solid this season and has had a ton of success against Chicago.

The Hurricanes' offense will be too much for Chicago and they will cruise to a big win.

Prediction: Hurricanes 5, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (-175)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+114)

Tip 3: Carolina over 4.5 goals (+125)

Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals first period (-140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback