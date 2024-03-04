Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 4th 2024

The 15-41-5 Chicago Blackhawks (coming off 21 consecutive road losses), take on the 37-20-5 Colorado Avalanche (37-20-5) at Ball Arena on Monday, at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and ALT.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, March 2, Colorado lost 5-1 on the road against the Predators. Meanwhile, Chicago faced a 5-2 defeat at home against the Blue Jackets in their last game on March 2.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche has impressed with an average of 3.63 goals per game while conceding 3.11 goals per game and converting 24.0% of power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 37 goals and 64 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 31 goals and 47 assists and Cale Makar with 13 goals and 51 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 31-15-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.91 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score 2.03 goals per game and concede an average of 3.56 goals. Their power-play success rate is 13.0%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 17 goals and 24 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 17 goals and 11 assists. Nick Foligno contributed 14 goals and 13 assists. Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 13-23-4 record in goal this year, maintaining a 3.04 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 165 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 87-65-9-4 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 47.8% win rate, while the Blackhawks stand at 46.0%.

On penalty kills, the Avalanche boast an 80.4% success rate, while the Blackhawks have a strong 77.5% success rate.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Prediction

Colorado, the favorite in 53 games this season, has won 34 times. The Avalanche haven't faced odds shorter than -464 in any game, and they have an impressive 82.3% chance of winning this one as well.

Despite being underdogs in 59 games, the Blackhawks have pulled off 14 upset victories. However, Chicago has struggled in games where they were underdogs with odds of +352 or longer, failing to secure a victory in three such instances with odds giving them a 22.1% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 4-2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks 0 votes