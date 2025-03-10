Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Chicago (20-35-9) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Nashville. Colorado (38-24-2) is coming off a 7-4 win over Toronto.

Blackhawks vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 67-70-9-10 all-time against Colorado

The Blackhawks are 7-20-5 on the road

Colorado is averaging 3.36 goals per game

Chicago is allowing 3.47 goals per game

The Avalanche are allowing 2.95 goals per game

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.76 goals per game

Colorado is 21-10-2 at home

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Chicago is coming off an OT loss to Nashville after an OT win over Utah. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 52 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 50 points, Ryan Donato has 48 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 34 points.

The Blackhawks are set to start Spencer Knight, who's 2-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .951 SV% since being traded to Chicago. This season, he's 14-8-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .913 SV%, while this will be his first career appearance against Colorado.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak. Colorado will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 18-7-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 SV% since being traded to the Avs. In his career against Chicago, he's 4-0-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .921 SV5.

Colorado, meanwhile, is led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 100 points. Cale Makar has 75 points, Artturi Lehkonen has 40 points and Devon Toews has 31 points.

Blackhawks vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +410 underdog, while Colorado is a -550 favorite. The over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are one of the biggest favorites in the NHL this season. Colorado has been dominant at home, while Chicago has been struggling to score, which will be an issue here against the Avs.

Colorado will get an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win at home here.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (-185)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Martin Necas 3+ shots on goal (-135)

