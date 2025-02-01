  • home icon
  • Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 1, 2025

Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 1, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 01, 2025 06:30 GMT
Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 1, 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Chicago (16-30-5) is coming off a 2-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. On the other hand, Florida (30-19-3) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over LA Kings.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Chicago is 30-18-3-5 all-time against Florida
  • The Blackhawks are averaging 2.6 goals per game
  • The Panthers are 14-9-2 at home
  • Chicago is allowing 3.39 goals per game
  • Florida is averaging 3.19 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are 6-16-3 on the road
  • The Panthers are allowing 2.92 goals per game
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

Chicago is coming off a 3-2 loss to Carolina and is 1-2-1 in its last four. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard (45 points), Teuvo Teravainen (34 points), Ryan Donato (29 points) and Tyler Bertuzzi (28 points).

The Blackhawks are expected to start Petr Mrazek, who is 9-17-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .895 SV%. Mrazek is 9-6-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Florida, meanwhile, is 2-2 in its last four as the Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, whose record is 21-11-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 16-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .918 SV%.

The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 54 points; Matthew Tkachuk, who has 47 points; Aleksander Barkov, who has 42 points; and Carter Verhaeghe, who has 35 points.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +300 underdog, while Florida is a -380 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blackhawks have struggled this season, meaning Florida should be able to cruise to a lopsided win. The Panthers have been dominant at home this season, while its offense will be able to score on Mrazek, who has struggled.

Meanwhile, Chicago will also struggle to score against Bobrovsky as Florida will get a blowout win.

Prediction: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 1.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 (-135)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-142)

