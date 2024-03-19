Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (19-44-5) face off against the Los Angeles Kings (34-22-11) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, BSW and NBCS-CHI.

Chicago won 5-2 at home against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, while Los Angeles's last game was a 4-1 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings scored 3.01 goals and conceded 2.58 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 21.7%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 25 goals and 20 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 22 goals and 36 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 20 goals and 35 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 20-16-6 record in goal, with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The Blackhawks score 2.19 goals per game and concede an average of 3.54 goals. Their power-play success rate is 15.9%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 32 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 13 assists. Nick Foligno has supplied 15 goals and 18 assists.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 15-25-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.03 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks vs. Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 224 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The LA Kings are 99-106-17-2 against the Blackhawks.

The LA Kings have a 50.3% win rate in faceoffs, while the Blackhawks are 46.9%.

The LA Kings boast an 86.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Blackhawks are 77.7%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has emerged victorious in 24 of 44 games as the betting favorite but has not won a single matchup with odds less than -385 this season, giving the team a 79.4% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blackhawks have been listed as the underdogs in 64 games this season and have upset their opponents 16 times. Chicago is yet to win a game with odds of +301 or longer, giving it a 24.5% chance of winning tonight.

Prediction: LA Kings 4 - 2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Los Angeles Kings Chicago Blackhawks 0 votes View Discussion