Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Chicago (23-46-11) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Montreal (39-31-10) is coming off a 1-0 OT loss to Toronto.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 163-304-103-5 all-time against Montreal

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.71 goals per game

Montreal is 22-12-5 at home

Chicago is allowing 3.57 goals per game

The Canadiens are averaging 2.95 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 8-26-5 on the road

Montreal is allowing 3.2 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NHL and is coming off a loss to Winnipeg. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 63 points, Ryan Donato has 61 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 57 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 44 points.

The Blackhawks will start Spencer Knight, who's 4-8-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .891 SV% since being traded to Chicago. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-1 with a 3.52 GAA and a .875 SV%.

Ad

Montreal, meawhile, can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday and have the debut of Ivan Demidov. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 87 points, Cole Caufield has 68 points, Lane Hutson has 64 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky has 49 points.

The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who's 30-24-6 with a 2.83 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Ad

Blackhawks vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +230 underdog wiht Montreal being a -285 favorite, and the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks don't have much to play for here as Montreal can clinch a playoff spot at home. The Bell Centre will be rocking, especially with Demidov making his debut.

Montreal will have some motivation here as the Canadiens offense will be able to score and get out to an early lead to get the win and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Ad

Prediction: Canadiens 5, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Tip 1: Montreal -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Patrik Laine 2+ shots on goal (-165)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama