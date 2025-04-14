Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:25 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Chicago (23-46-11) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Montreal (39-31-10) is coming off a 1-0 OT loss to Toronto.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Chicago is 163-304-103-5 all-time against Montreal
  • The Blackhawks are averaging 2.71 goals per game
  • Montreal is 22-12-5 at home
  • Chicago is allowing 3.57 goals per game
  • The Canadiens are averaging 2.95 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are 8-26-5 on the road
  • Montreal is allowing 3.2 goals per game
Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NHL and is coming off a loss to Winnipeg. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 63 points, Ryan Donato has 61 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 57 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 44 points.

The Blackhawks will start Spencer Knight, who's 4-8-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .891 SV% since being traded to Chicago. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-1 with a 3.52 GAA and a .875 SV%.

Montreal, meawhile, can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday and have the debut of Ivan Demidov. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 87 points, Cole Caufield has 68 points, Lane Hutson has 64 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky has 49 points.

The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who's 30-24-6 with a 2.83 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +230 underdog wiht Montreal being a -285 favorite, and the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks don't have much to play for here as Montreal can clinch a playoff spot at home. The Bell Centre will be rocking, especially with Demidov making his debut.

Montreal will have some motivation here as the Canadiens offense will be able to score and get out to an early lead to get the win and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Prediction: Canadiens 5, Blackhawks 2.

Tip 1: Montreal -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Patrik Laine 2+ shots on goal (-165)

