Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The New York Islanders (32-27-15) face the Chicago Blackhawks (22-47-5) at the UBS Arena on Tuesday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and MSGSN2

New York won 4-3 against the Philadelphia Flyers in its last road game on Monday, while Chicago won 5-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Blackhawks score an average of 2.22 goals per game and concede an average of 3.50 goals, while their power play success rate is 16.3%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 36 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has 16 goals and 33 assists. Petr Mrazek holds a 17-27-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.96 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.30 GAA, while their power play has a 20.0% success rate.

Bo Horvat is their top scorer, with 30 goals and 34 assists for 64 points, followed by Brock Nelson, who has contributed 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points. Matthew Barzal has contributed 23 goals and 52 assists for 75 points.

Ilya Sorokin has a 22-19-11 record in goal, with a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 120 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Islanders have an overall record of 46-47-20-7 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.2% win rate, while the Blackhawks have a 46.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 72.0% success rate, while the Blackhawks are 77.6%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Odds and Prediction

New York has won 15 of 35 games as betting favorites this season and has a 1-3 record with odds less than -247, giving them a 71.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been listed as the underdogs in 69 games and have upset their opponents 18 times. With +198 odds or longer, they have played 37 games and gone 8-29, which means they have a 33.6% chance to win here.

Prediction: Islanders 4–2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Barzal to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

