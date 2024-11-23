Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, and predictions | November 23, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

Chicago (7-12-1) is coming off a 3-1 upset win over Florida on Thursday. Philadelphia (8-10-2), on the other hand, is coming off a 4-1 home loss to Carolina on Wednesday.

Blackhawks vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 50-66-30-2 all-time against Philadelphia

The Blackhawks are 4-7-1 on the road this season

The Flyers are allowing 3.50 goals per game

Chicago is averaging 2.35 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.70 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.00 goals per game

The Flyers are 4-6 at home

Trending

Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Chicago is coming off a big upset win over Florida at home on Thursday. The win snapped their three-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard who has 15 points, Ryan Donato with 11 points and Seth Jones and Teuvo Teravainen have 10 points each.

The Blackhawks are expected to start Petr Mrazek who's 6-8 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he's 8-6-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak as the Flyers haven't been playing good hockey as of late. Philadelphia will likely start Ivan Fedotov who's 3-4 with a 3.69 GAA and a .875 SV% while he's never played Chicago in his career.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny with 23 points. Matvei Michkov has 15 points, Travis Sanheim has 12 points and Owen Tippett has 10.

Blackhawks vs Flyers: Prediction

Chicago is coming off a big upset win over Florida. Philadelphia, meanwhile, hasn't been playing well as its goaltending has been an issue.

Mrazek has been a bright spot for the Blackhawks this season as he should be able to limit the Flyers' offense and lead Chicago to a big road win here.

The Blackhawks are riding high off the win over Florida and the momentum will carry them to another win here.

Prediction: Blackhawks 4, Flyers 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback