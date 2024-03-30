Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

On Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET, the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will clash in NHL action at Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.

Chicago Blackhawk vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Flyers, with an overall record of 36-28-10 and a home record of 19-15-3, are formidable when scoring three or more goals, boasting a record of 28-8-5 under such circumstances. Their top performer, Joel Farabee, has contributed significantly with 21 goals and 28 assists.

In contrast, the Blackhawks have struggled on the road with a 6-29-1 record and an overall record of 21-47-5. They've particularly faced challenges when opponents serve fewer penalty minutes, winning only 6 of 25 games in such situations. Nick Foligno leads their scoring charts with 16 goals and 19 assists.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals per game and allowing 4 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have a record of 5-5-0 in their last 10 games, averaging three goals per game and conceding 3.4 goals per game.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head

The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers have played a total of 28 games up to today, with each game averaging 6 goals per match.

The Blackhawks have won 10 games and lost 18, with no draws in regular play. They have also won 2 games in overtime and lost 2 games in overtime.

On the other hand, the Flyers have won 18 games and lost 10, with no draws in regular play. They have also won 2 games in overtime and lost 2 games in overtime.

Both teams have not participated in any penalty shootouts (PS) up to this point in the season.

The average number of goals per match for the Chicago Blackhawks is 2.9, while for the Philadelphia Flyers, it is slightly higher at 3.1 goals per match.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Predictions

The Flyers are the favorites with odds of -259, indicating a 72.1% chance of winning. The Blackhawks, as underdogs at +211, have a 32.2% implied win probability. The over/under line is set at 6 goals for the game.

Blackhawks vs Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Flyers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes.