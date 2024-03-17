Chicago Blackhawks vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (18-44-5) host the San Jose Sharks (16-43-7) at United Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, NBCS-CA and NBCS-CHI.

Chicago's last outings resulted in a 5-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, March 15, whereas San Jose faced a 4-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets yesterday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Blackhawks score 2.15 goals per game and concede an average of 3.57 goals. Their power-play success rate is 16.1%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 20 goals and 31 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 13 assists. Nick Foligno has supplied 15 goals and 18 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 14-25-4 record in goal this year, maintaining a 3.05 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are averaging 2.20 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.91 per outing. Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in scoring with 18 goals and 14 assists, William Eklund has contributed with 10 goals and 20 assists, while Mikael Granlund has produced 34 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, posting a 3.48 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 114 games, with the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Sharks are 57-48-5-4 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 48.9%, while the Blackhawks have a 46.8%.

On penalty kills, the Sharks have a 73.9% success rate, while the Blackhawks are at 77.7%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and Predictions

This season, the Blackhawks have won two of three games as the betting favorites, and they haven't faced odds lower than -160 in any game, giving it a 61.5% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Sharks have been listed as the underdogs on 66 games this season and have upset their opponents 16 times. San Jose holds a record of 15-45 when odds list the team at +136 or longer, giving the Sharks a 42.4% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Blackhawks 4 - 2 Sharks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blackhawks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Fabian Zetterlund to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

