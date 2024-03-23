Chicago Blackhawks vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The 19-46-5 Chicago Blackhawks visit the 16-46-7 San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, NBCS-CA and NBCS-CHI.

Chicago's last outing resulted in a 4-0 road loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, March 21, whereas San Jose faced a 4-1 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Game preview

The Blackhawks score 2.16 goals per game and concede an average of 3.59 goals. Their power-play success rate is 16.0%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 33 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 13 assists. Nick Foligno has supplied 16 goals and 18 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 15-26-4 record in goal this year, maintaining a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are averaging 2.17 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.99 per outing. Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in scoring with 18 goals and 14 assists, William Eklund has contributed with 11 goals and 20 assists, while Mikael Granlund has produced 35 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-19-3 record, posting a 3.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 115 games, with the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Sharks are 57-49-5-4 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 48.6%, while the Blackhawks have a 46.7%.

On penalty kills, the Sharks have a 74.3% success rate, while the Blackhawks are at 77.4%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and predictions

This season, the Blackhawks have won three of four games as the betting favorites with odds lower than -114, giving it a 53.3% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Sharks have been listed as the underdogs on 69 games this season and have upset their opponents 16 times. San Jose holds a record of 16-53 when odds list the team at -107 or longer, giving the Sharks a 51.7% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Blackhawks 5 - 2 Sharks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blackhawks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No.

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Fabian Zetterlund to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

