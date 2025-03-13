Chicago Blackhawks vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to face off with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

They are both coming off losses as Chicago (20-36-9) suffered a 3-0 defeat to Colorado on Monday while San Jose (17-40-9) lost 3-2 to Nashville on Tuesday.

Blackhawks vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 51-49-5-9 all-time against San Jose

The Blackhawks are 7-21-5 on the road

San Jose is 9-20-2 at home

Chicago is averaging 2.72 goals per game

The Sharks are allowing 3.69 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.46 goals per game

San Jose is averaging 2.6 goals per game

Chicago Blackhawks vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

Chicago is on a two-game losing streak and is last in the Central Division. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard's 52 points, Teuvo Teravainen's 50 points, Ryan Donato's 48 points and Tyler Bertuzzi's 34 points.

They are set to start Spencer Knight who is 2-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .941 SV% since being acquired by Chicago. In his career against San Jose, he is 1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, San Jose is on a three-game losing streak and has the worst record in the NHL. The Sharks are set to start Alexandar Georgiev who is 4-15-1 with a 3.84 GAA and a .875 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 5-2 with a 1.73 GAA and a .925 SV%.

They are led by Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund with 48 points each, Tyler Toffoli with 43 points and Will Smith with 33 points.

Blackhawks vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +105 underdog while San Jose is a -125 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks and Sharks are the two worst teams in the NHL and this is a good spot for San Jose to edge out a win at home. The Sharks have been playing better as of late, as Celebrini and Smith are coming into their own.

Prediction: San Jose 4, Blackhawks 2.

Blackhawks vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: San Jose ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Connor Bedard 3+ shots on goal (-130)

