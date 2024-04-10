Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 10th, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Blackhawks (23-49-5, 15th in the Western Conference) are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Before the loss to the Wild, Chicago pulled off a 3-2 upset win over the Dallas Stars.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 59 points, followed by Philipp Kurashev with 51, Nick Foligno with 37, and Jason Dickinson with 34.

The St. Louis Blues (41-32-5, ninth place in the West) are coming off a 6-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

The Blues have been led by Robert Thomas who has 81 points, Jordan Kyrou, who has 63 points, Pavel Buchenvich, who has 61 points and Brayden Schenn, who has 42 points.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 1-2 against St. Louis this season.

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.18 goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

St. Louis is 23-13-2 on the road with a +9 goal differential.

Chicago is 7-30-1 on the road with a -77 goal differential.

The Blues are averaging 2.85 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.47 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

St. Louis is allowing 3.06 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +200 underdogs, while the St. Louis Blues are -245 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Chicago has struggled this season, and on the road, the Blackhawks have performed much worse. St. Louis still has a slim chance of making the playoffs, so the Blues should come out strong and take an early lead.

St. Louis needs to win this one to stay alive, and the Blues should be able to cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Blues 4, Blackhawks 1.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis: -1.5 +105.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals: -125.

Tip 3: Robert Thomas over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Torey Krug over 0.5 points: -105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? St. Louis Chicagio 0 votes View Discussion