Chicago Blackhawks vs Utah Hockey Club: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Chicago (17-33-7) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Toronto. Utah (25-24-9) is coming off a 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Blackhawks vs Hockey Club: Head-to-head & key stats

Chicago is 0-1 all-time against Utah

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.64 goals per game

Utah is 10-12-6 at home

Chicago is allowing 3.49 goals per game

The Hockey Club is allowing 3 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 6-18-4 on the road

Utah is averaging 2.79 goals per game

Chicago Blackhawks vs Utah Hockey Club: Preview

Chicago is on a three-game losing streak and one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 49 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 41 points, Ryan Donato has 38 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 30 points.

The Blackhawks are expected to start Petr Mrazek, who's 10-19-2 with a 3.33 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Utah, he's 0-1 with a 4.09 GAA and a .846 SV%.

Utah, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in its last four. The Hockey Club is expected to start Karel Vejmelka, who's 14-15-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 3-0-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .916 SV%.

The Hockey Club is led by Clayton Keller, who has 63 points. Logan Cooley has 44 points, Nick Schmaltz has 44 points and Dylan Guenther has 43 points.

Blackhawks vs Utah: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a +215 underdog, Utah is a -265 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blackhawks have struggled this season, as Utah should be able to get a big win here. The Hockey Club will be able to score on Mrazek, as Chicago has struggled defensively this season.

Chicago has also struggled to score this season as the Hockey Club will get a big win here.

Prediction: Utah 4, Blackhawks 1

Blackhawks vs Hockey Club: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Utah -1.5 (-102)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Connor Bedard 3+ shots on goal (+100)

