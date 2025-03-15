Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) are back at home on Saturday night to host the Chicago Blackhawks (20-37-9) at Rogers Arena. The Canucks earned a massive 4-3 shootout win in Calgary on Wednesday night, while Chicago fell 4-2 in San Jose on Thursday night.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks have a 94-83-22-7 record against the Blackhawks.

The Canucks are 57-31-15-1 at home against the Blackhawks.

Vancouver beat Chicago in both previous meetings. Saturday is the third and final matchup in their three-game in-season series.

Vancouver averages 3.06 goals per game against Chicago.

The Blackhawks average 2.94 goals per game against the Canucks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have had an extremely up and down season.

The Canucks (71 points) enter Saturday's action tied for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference with the Calgary Flames (71 points), while the Blackhawks (49 points) have had another miserable season, currently sitting last in the Central division, and 31st in the overall league standings.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko (lower body) and defenseman Noah Juulsen (groin) remain on the IR and out of Vancouver's lineup. Defenseman Tyler Myers (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's win in Calgary but is expected to return on Saturday.

For Chicago, Laurent Brossoit (knee) is the only current injury as he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

NHL: Canucks celebrate goals vs Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Odds and Predictions

Vancouver is a heavy home favorite to take down Chicago. Here are the official odds, per Odds Shark.

Vancouver is -240 to win on the moneyline.

Chicago is +200 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Vancouver -1.5, which is +115.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goal is -110, while the under-goal is -110.

Prediction:

Every game is a must win for the Canucks down the stretch, so expect it to be the much more desperate team on Saturday night. Chicago will put up a fight, but it doesn't have enough talent to keep up. Vancouver will pick up another big win.

Score Prediction: Canucks 4 - Blackhawks 2

