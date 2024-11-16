Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 16, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will look to bounce back from a loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Vancouver won't be the only team looking to bounce back from a loss in tonight's game, with Chicago also looking to rebound from a 3-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Currently, the Blackhawks are sitting in seventh place in the Central Division with a record of 6-10-1 that has seen them go just 4-6-0 over their last 10 games. Despite making some notable offseason acquisitions in the form of Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi, the team has struggled to find consistency this year.

On the flip side, the Canucks find themselves battling it out in an incredibly competitive Pacific Division currently led by the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an 11-4-2 record. Vancouver is in fourth place in the division while competing with the Kings, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in the standings.

Trending

Both teams are heading into tonight's game without any major updates to their injury reports. In the case of Chicago, netminder Laurent Brossoit remains sidelined with a knee injury, while on Vancouver's side, Thatcher Demko, Derek Forbort and Brock Boeser all remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks prediction

While Chicago has played better than its record this season indicates, Vancouver is simply playing like the better team heading into tonight's game. Despite not being a top-five team in any team metric, the franchise has a strong blend of depth, experience and young talent.

With three wins in their last five games and their sights set on a deep playoff run, look for the Canucks to bounce back from Thursday's loss with a win against Chicago tonight.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks odds

Heading into tonight's game, the Vancouver Canucks are the betting favorites on most major U.S. sportsbooks. On FanDuel, the team is a -245 favorite to win, while the Blackhawks are just +198 underdogs.

Similarly, on DraftKings, the Canucks are -258 favorites to win tonight's game, while the Blackhawks are +210 underdogs. This means that it would take a $258 bet on Vancouver as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs would win $210.

Of course, these odds are subject to change between now and puck drop as betting lines shift based on new bets that come in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback