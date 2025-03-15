Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 15, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 15, 2025 13:15 GMT
Mar 12, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks celebrates win over the Calgary Flames in the shootout period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday with the puck drop scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. EDT.

The Blackhawks (20-37-9) and their fans will hope for this cycle to end as theya re very unlikley to make the playoffs and are last in the Central Division. The Canucks (30-24-11) ended their two-game skid with a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks game info

  • Date: Saturday, March 15
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • TV Broadcast: CHSN+, CBC, CITY, SN, TVAS2
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Chicago Blackhawks game preview

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

The Blackhawks have one win in their last five games as they play out yet another season without hopes of making it through to the playoffs. They are eighth in the Central Division with 49 points, the second lowest points tally across all four divisions.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Laurent Brossoit is currently injured for the Blackhawks as he is not expected to play this season.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Canucks tied the fourth-placed Calgary Flames with the win Wednesday. They will now hope to climb the table further and get themselves a guaranteed spot for the postseason.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Elias Pettersson didn't finish the game against the Flames as he went off injured, while Tyler Myers, Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Blackhawks and Canucks key players

Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen are the silver lining for the otherwise disappointing Blackhawks side as both players sit on 52 and 51 points, respectively.

Leading points contributor Quinn Hughes returned to ice for the Canucks on Wednesday and provided an assist. The star sits on 14 goals and 47 assists since the start of the campaign.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
