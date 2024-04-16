Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 16th, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chicago is 23-52-5 and in 15th place in the West, as the Blackhawks have two games left in the season. They are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and are on a four-game losing skid.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard, who has 60 points. Philipp Kurashev has contributed 53 points, Nick Foligno has 37 points, Jason Dickinson has 34 points and Seth Jones has 31.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights, are 44-28-8 and have clinched a playoff spot, but Vegas can still catch the LA Kings in the third spot in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 OT comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche, which was their second-straight win.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jonathan Marchessault with 69 points. Jack Eichel has 66 points, William Karlsson has 59 points, Chandler Stephenson has 51 points and Ivan Barbashev has 45.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 1-0-1 against Vegas this season.

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.16 goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

Vegas is 26-11-2 at home with a +32 goal differential.

Chicago is allowing 3.51 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

The Blackhawks are 7-31-1 on the road with a -80 goal differential.

Vegas is allowing 2.98 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Chicago is a massive +320 underdog, and Vegas is a -410 favorite. The over/under is set at six goals.

The Blackhawks have just two games left this season and will look to continue their rebuild this offseason. Vegas has clinched a playoff spot but can still get the third seed in the Pacific, so there is plenty to play for the Golden Knights.

Vegas will come out aggressive, especially at home, where it plays well. The Golden Knights offense will be too much for Chicago, as the Blackhawks defense has been an issue this season.

Expect Vegas to rout Chicago at home here.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Chicago 1.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 -148.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -110.

Tip 3: Connor Bedard over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Noah Hanifin over 0.5 points -105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Chicago 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback