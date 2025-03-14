Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 14, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to face the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as Colorado (39-24-3) suffered a 2-1 shootout defeat to Minnesota on Tuesday while Calgary (30-23-11) lost 4-3 to Vancouver on Wednesday also via a shootout.

Avalanche vs Flames: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado is 76-76-20-5 all-time against Calgary

The Avalanche are averaging 3.31 goals per game

Calgary is 18-10-5 at home

Colorado is allowing 2.87 goals per game

The Flames are allowing 2.875 goals per game

The Avalanche are 17-14-1 on the road

Calgary is averaging 2.56 goals per game

Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames: Preview

Colorado saw its six-game winning streak snapped by the Wild. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon's 102 points, Cale Makar's 75 points, Artturi Lehkonen's 41 points and Devon Toews' 32 points.

They will start Mackenzie Blackwood who is 18-7-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .919 SV% since being traded to Colorado. He is 2-3-1 with a 4.00 GAA and a .889 SV% in his career against Calgary.

Meanwhile, Calgary is battling for a playoff spot and is 2-1-1 in its last four. The Flames will start Dustin Wolf who is 22-12-5 with a 2.53 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he is 0-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .892 SV%.

They are led by Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri who have 48 points each, MacKenzie Weegar with 38 points, Matt Coronato with 32 points and Blake Coleman with 30 points.

Avalanche vs Flames: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -205 favorite while Calgary is a +170 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Avalanche are one of the best teams in the NHL and they should be able to go on the road on Friday and get a big win. However, the Flames will be in it due to Wolf, who is one of the best goalies in the league.

Ultimately, Calgary has struggled to score, which will likely be the difference in this matchup.

Prediction: Avalanche 3, Flames 1.

Avalanche vs Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (+124)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)

Tip 3: Artturi Lehkonen 2+ shots on goal (-130)

