Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5) are gearing up to face off against the Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4) at the PNC Arena on Thursday, Feb 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Carolina's recent home game saw them narrowly fall 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Feb 6. Meanwhile, Colorado's latest match ended in a 5-3 road loss to the New Jersey Devils on the same day.

Tune in to ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO to catch all the excitement of the game.

Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes maintain a solid average of 3.35 goals per game and capitalize on 28.2% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer this season with 18 goals and 37 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 15 goals and 24 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov holds a record of 11-8-3, a 2.60 GAA and an SV% of .898.

Meanwhile, the Colorado boast an impressive average of 3.76 goals per game, converting on 24.9% of their power play chances.

Nathan MacKinnon is their top goalscorer with 32 goals and also has 53 assists. Mikko Rantanen closely follows with 28 goals and 39 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev has a solid 27-11-3 record, accompanied by a 2.88 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 162 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes have an overall record of 57-84-21 (41.7%) against the Avalanche.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 51.8% win rate, while the Hurricanes have 48.3%.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes boast a strong 83.2% success rate, while the Avalanche have a solid 82.6% success rate.

Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and Prediction

Carolina has thrived as the odds choice this season, currently boasting a 26-18 record. In 34 games with odds shorter than -136, the Hurricanes have emerged victorious in 20. This translates to a solid 57.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Avalanche have defied expectations by pulling off upset wins in three out of six games where they were underdogs this season. However, when faced with odds of +115 or longer twice this season, they suffered losses on both occassions, leaving them with a 46.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 3 Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nanthan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mikko Rantanen to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Colorado Avalanche Carolina Hurricanes 0 votes