Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:14 GMT
The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as Colorado (45-26-4) suffered a 3-2 shootout defeat to Calgary on Monday while Chicago (21-44-9) lost 5-2 to Utah on Sunday.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Colorado is 81-59-9-8 all-time against Chicago
  • The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game
  • Chicago is 14-20-4 at home
  • Colorado is allowing 2.77 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are allowing 3.6 goals per game
  • The Avalanche are 20-15-1 on the road
  • Chicago is averaging 2.7 goals per game
Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Colorado is on a two-game losing streak. The team is led by Nathan MacKinnon's 110 points, Cale Makar's 85 points, Artturi Lehkonen's 43 points and Devon Toews' 39 points.

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood who is 21-9-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .919 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Chicago, he is 4-0-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Meanwhile, Chicago is on a three-game losing streak and is one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Blackhawks are expected to start Spencer Knight who is 3-6 with a 3.26 GAA and a .887 SV% since being traded to Chicago. In his career against the Avalanche, he is 0-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Ryan Donato who has 59 points, Connor Bedard with 58 points, Teuvo Teravainen with 56 points and Tyler Bertuzzi with 41 points.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -380 favorite while Chicago is a +300 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche hasn't been playing well as of late but this is a great spot for them to get back into the win column.

Colorado should be able to score at will as the Blackhawks are struggling defensively and in the net. Look for the Avalanche to start strong and get a big win.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (-142)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon has 4+ shots on goal (-135)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
